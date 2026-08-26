Shafaq News- Erbil

Field and construction work began on Wednesday on the Grand Barzani Mosque in Erbil, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s (KRI) capital, following the laying of its foundation stone by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

KRI Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs Pshtiwan Sadiq and Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw inspected the site and met supervising engineer Goran Rashid to review progress, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Inspired by the traditional Kurdish tent, known as a rashmal, the mosque blends Kurdish heritage patterns and ornamentation with modern architecture. Kurdish engineers and technical teams developed the plans, with construction relying entirely on local expertise and capabilities.

The wider complex will accommodate religious events, education, and social activities.

Several features draw on the life and legacy of Kurdish leader Mullah Mustafa Barzani, a central figure in the Kurdish nationalist movement. The four minarets will rise 76 meters, reflecting his age at the time of his death, while their number is intended to symbolize the four directions.

Covering more than two million square meters, the development will feature a park containing over one million trees, seedlings, and ornamental plants, as well as an artificial lake and a large artificial waterfall, intended to expand green space and improve Erbil’s urban environment.