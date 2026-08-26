Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Hundreds of dogs competed for awards in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah on Wednesday as the city’s International Dog Day festival sought to promote responsible pet ownership and challenge animal neglect and abuse.

The fourth edition drew owners, breeders, enthusiasts, and visitors, with a specialized panel choosing six winners —three trained police dogs (K9s) and three household dogs— from hundreds of participants based on health and professional criteria rather than appearance alone, festival supervisor Niga Salah told Shafaq News, noting that the selected dogs and their owners will receive prizes.

Beyond the competition, Salah called the festival “an effort to strengthen animal welfare awareness, particularly among younger generations,” pointing to the turnout as evidence of growing public interest. “The main goal is to bring humans and animals closer and teach generations how to care for and respect animals,” she explained, adding that animals, like people, are entitled to a safe and healthy environment.