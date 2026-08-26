Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraq ranked among the 10 largest markets for exports by Turkiye’s Aegean Fisheries and Animal Products Exporters’ Association between August 14, 2025, and August 13, 2026, the association’s chairman said.

Ufuk Atakan Demir said Italy was the association’s largest market during the period, receiving $255 million in exports, followed by Russia with $241 million and Greece with $236 million.

The association’s exports rose 13.5% to $2.001 billion during the period, up from $1.763 billion a year earlier, making it the first food exporters’ association in the Aegean Exporters’ Associations (EIB) to surpass $2 billion in exports.

Seafood accounted for about 80% of total exports, reaching $1.596 billion. Sea bass led with $682 million in exports, followed by sea bream at $524 million and Turkish salmon at $253 million. Other animal products also contributed to the total, with egg exports reaching $169.5 million, poultry $137.5 million, dairy products $39.5 million and honey $15.5 million. The number of export destinations increased from 118 to 122 countries.