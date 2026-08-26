Shafaq News- Washington

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on three organizations and two individuals on Wednesday under US counterterrorism authorities.

Its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Italy-based Autistici Inventati, the UK-based Palestine Action and the transnational group Masar Badil. It also sanctioned Masar Badil officials Rawa Alsagheer, based in Brazil, and Zaid Abdulnasser, based in Germany.

Italy-based Autistici Inventati allegedly provided technological tools and services to violent left-wing groups, including website hosting on foreign servers, encrypted email, chat and video-conferencing services, according to the department. The organization also provided services to sanctioned groups, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which the United States designates as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. OFAC sanctioned Autistici Inventati for allegedly providing material or technological assist, goods or services in support of terrorism.

Palestine Action, meanwhile, was accused of “promoting its violent, criminal, and terrorist acts on social media, encouraging the use of similar tactics internationally, including within the United States and along the US-Mexican border.”

According to the department, Masar Badil is a transnational organization linked to the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network and accused it of operating as a front for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).