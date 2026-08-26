Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption sentenced former financial department director at the Middle Region Electricity Distribution Company Mahmoud al-Issawi to three years in prison and ordered the confiscation of assets linked to him and his wife over illicit gains.

According to the ruling, the court also imposed fines totaling 1.17 billion Iraqi dinars ($893,000) and $203,000. The amount represents the value of the illicit gains attributed to al-Issawi.

Once the ruling becomes final, authorities will confiscate shares registered in his wife’s name in a property valued at 750 million dinars ($573,000) and an apartment in Karrada Maryam worth 350 million dinars ($267,000).

Authorities also seized several vehicles listed in the case file and placed them with the Integrity Commission for disposal in accordance with the law once the ruling becomes final.

Security forces arrested al-Issawi in June after suspicions emerged of major corruption and financial manipulation.