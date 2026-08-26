Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Oil Ministry and Shell discussed plans Wednesday to increase gas production from fields in Basra and expand the use of associated gas, as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s energy sector, the ministry said in a statement.

The talks brought together Oil Ministry Deputy Minister for Extraction Affairs Naseer Aziz and Shell’s Iraq and UAE Managing Director Fakher Bader, during which both sides reviewed boosting the production and exports of naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Aziz described gas investment as a key priority for the government and Oil Ministry, citing its importance in strengthening the energy system, reducing associated-gas flaring, securing fuel for industry and power plants, and maximizing the economic value of Iraq’s hydrocarbon resources.

He also called for continued development of gas projects, higher efficiency and production capacity, and faster implementation of plans to make better use of associated gas, supporting Iraq’s production and export capabilities and broader energy-sector development.