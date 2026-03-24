Iraq emerges as second-largest market for Turkiye's cereals and oils

Shafaq News- Ankara/ Baghdad

Turkiye’s Mediterranean cereals and oils exporters generated $140.8 million in exports in February 2026, Faisal Mamis, head of the sector’s exporters’ association, said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mamis added that Iraq ranked as the second-largest importer, buying $11.9 million worth of goods, or 9% of total exports. Syria led with $14.5 million, or 11%. Sudan ranked third with $8.7 million, while Germany was among the leading European markets with imports of $6.9 million.

Processed food continued to drive exports, with pulses making up 26%, sweets 20%, and sweet biscuits 6%. Mamis attributed the performance to rising demand in regional and international markets.