Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday expressed hope that the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syrian state institutions would mark “the beginning of a new phase” in Syria, where the rights of all citizens and communities are protected.

Barzani welcomed progress in implementing the agreement between Damascus and the SDF and urged Kurdish parties and other Syrian communities to support its completion, crediting Syrian transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and former SDF commander Mazloum Abdi with advancing the process.

أرحب بالتقدم الكبير المحرز في عملية اندماج (قسد) مع القوات الحكومية السورية، والخطوات المتخذة لتنفيذ الاتفاقات المبرمة بينهما، وأرى في ذلك تطوراً مهماً نحو تعزيز أمن سوريا واستقرارها، وأدعو جميع الأطراف الكوردية ومكونات سوريا إلى دعم هذه الخطوات والمساهمة في إنجاحها.وأثمّن… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) August 26, 2026

Abdi formally announced the dissolution of the SDF on Tuesday and its integration into Syrian state institutions.

Read more: Kurds in Syria: From marginalization to a defining political force