KRI President hopes SDF integration marks new phase for Syria

KRI President hopes SDF integration marks new phase for Syria
2026-08-26T19:01:38+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday expressed hope that the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syrian state institutions would mark “the beginning of a new phase” in Syria, where the rights of all citizens and communities are protected.

Barzani welcomed progress in implementing the agreement between Damascus and the SDF and urged Kurdish parties and other Syrian communities to support its completion, crediting Syrian transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and former SDF commander Mazloum Abdi with advancing the process.

Abdi formally announced the dissolution of the SDF on Tuesday and its integration into Syrian state institutions.

Read more: Kurds in Syria: From marginalization to a defining political force

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