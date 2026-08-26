Shafaq News- Baghdad

Al-Azm Alliance has refused a proposal to reduce its expected share of Iraq’s next cabinet from two ministries to one following the arrest of its leader, Muthanna al-Samarrai, over allegations of financial corruption.

A political source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News on Wednesday that an agreement reached after the previous parliamentary elections had allocated the Ministries of Planning and Culture to the bloc. The current proposal would instead give the alliance the Planning Ministry, while assigning Culture to Al-Jamaheer Party, led by Ahmad Al-Jbouri, known as Abu Mazen.

Al-Azm leader Ammar al-Azzawi denied that the alliance would give up its claimed entitlement, saying its electoral and political share reflected the will of voters and its supporters. “Al-Azm’s entitlement is the Ministries of Planning and Culture,” al-Azzawi told Shafaq News, describing the allocation as part of a political commitment by other blocs.

“We will not give up this entitlement under any circumstances or pressure,” he said, noting that the alliance had understandings on the matter with political partners from different blocs.

Al-Azm, led by al-Samarrai, received more than 127,000 votes in the latest parliamentary elections, placing sixth among the competing political lists. The alliance has said its expected share of the next cabinet ranges from two to three ministries, including a sovereign ministry, in addition to the post of deputy prime minister.

Security forces arrested al-Samarrai and several members of his protection detail inside Baghdad’s Green Zone on June 28, 2026, as part of what was then described as the “Dawn Crackdown.”