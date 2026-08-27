Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Iraq's Integrity Commission arrested two employees of the electricity distribution branch in the southern province of Al-Muthanna on Thursday over alleged financial violations, an informed source told Shafaq News.

He did not specify the nature of the alleged violations or whether the two employees had been formally charged.

The arrests come as anti-corruption enforcement widens in Al-Muthanna. A security source said Wednesday that several people had been detained at the provincial health directorate over alleged irregularities in the rehabilitation of Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in Samawah.