Shafaq News- Baghdad

Nine people were arrested, including foreign nationals, in three separate operations, security authorities stated on Wednesday.

In Dhi Qar, the provincial police command said five suspects were detained after allegedly assaulting a police officer and a municipal employee in Al-Rifai while they were carrying out a campaign to remove unauthorized structures and encroachments from major roads and sidewalks.

In Nineveh, a security source told Shafaq News that authorities arrested an unlicensed arms dealer in the eastern side of Mosul and seized three pump-action shotguns from his possession.

Separately, the Iraqi Border Forces Command said three people of Asian nationalities were arrested after allegedly attempting to cross the border illegally at the Al-Shihabi border post in Wasit province.