Years later, Dhi Qar mourns Badush massacre victim

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Dhi Qar Province held a funeral on Wednesday for one of the victims of the 2014 Badush Prison massacre, a brutal crime committed by ISIS.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the victim was among 11 individuals recently identified through DNA analysis.

The funeral procession commenced at Al-Raya Intersection and proceeded toward Al-Mansuriyah Intersection, attended by local government officials, the victim's family, and a large crowd of mourners who gathered to pay their final respects after years of waiting.

The Badush Prison massacre carried out by ISIS during its invasion of Nineveh Province in 2014, in which hundreds of prisoners were executed based on sectarian affiliation.