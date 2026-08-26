Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone was shot down near Badalyan village in the Soran Independent Administration of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) on Wednesday, sparking a fire, a security source told Shafaq News.

The incident occurred within Diana subdistrict, with the drone’s origin unknown and no casualties or damage immediately recorded.

KRI Prime Minister Masrour Barzani told Al-Jazeera on Aug. 9 that the Region had faced more than 1,000 missile and drone attacks, “either directly from Iran or by militias operating from inside Iraq.”

Read more: Two weeks of attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan, Iran claims US damage