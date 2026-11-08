Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq and the US reviewed progress on agreements and memorandums of understanding signed during Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's visit to Washington, Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs Mohsen al-Mandalawi's office said on Sunday.

In a meeting, al-Mandalawi and US Chargé d'Affaires Stephen Fagin discussed turning the agreements into concrete steps to support economic development and strengthen bilateral ties.

Al-Mandalawi said Iraq seeks to attract US investment and advanced technology to develop its oil and gas fields, pledging government support and assistance to American companies interested in operating in the country. He linked these efforts to Iraq's plans to strengthen energy security and achieve self-sufficiency.

Fagin reaffirmed Washington's commitment to supporting Iraq's economic development and expanding cooperation in the energy sector, noting US companies' interest in investing in Iraqi projects.

During al-Zaidi's July 13–17, 2026, visit to the US, Iraqi and American institutions signed or announced 48 agreements, memorandums of understanding, and partnership declarations with a combined announced value exceeding $60 billion, covering oil, energy, electricity, industry, technology, telecommunications, finance, agriculture, education, and healthcare.

Read more: Iraq signs 63 foreign deals under Al-Zaidi, but analysts doubt delivery