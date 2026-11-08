Shafaq News- Olympia

Iraq's young Muay Thai fighters stepped onto the world stage on Sunday as the 2026 IFMA Youth World Championships opened in Greece's Ancient Olympia region, birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.

The Iraqi Muay Thai Federation said the team was targeting podium finishes against rivals from 109 countries.

More than 800 athletes aged 8 to 18 are chasing medals across 154 divisions at the tournament, organized by the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) and the Panhellenic Muaythai Federation. Under-12 to under-18 fighters compete in full-contact bouts. The program also features semi-contact technical events, the traditional Wai Kru and Mai Muay disciplines, and competitions for para and special athletes.

Action at the Ilis Congress Center in Skafidia, Western Greece, runs through Nov. 14, with medals presented and a Youth Awards Gala held on Nov. 15. It is the first time the youth championships have been staged in the region.