Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Unidentified drones targeted the Khor Mor gas field in the Chamchamal district of the Kurdistan Region's Al-Sulaymaniyah province on Sunday evening, a local source told Shafaq News.

The drones hit a "sensitive area" inside the field, causing power outages in several parts of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

There was no immediate word on casualties or the extent of the damage, and no group claimed responsibility.

Khor Mor, operated by the UAE-based Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum through the Pearl Petroleum consortium, is the Kurdistan Region's largest gas field and supplies fuel to power plants that generate much of the KRI's electricity.

The field has been targeted repeatedly in recent years. A drone attack in January 2024 temporarily halted production. In April 2024, another drone strike killed four foreign workers, wounded others, and cut gas supplies.

A drone attack on February 2, 2025, caused no casualties or damage, but a strike on November 26, 2025, set a gas storage tank on fire and halted supplies to the power plants.

Last July, Dana Gas suspended operations at the field for about 10 days after receiving security threats, saying it would resume production once the risks had subsided.

Read more: Khor Mor: A renewed wave of strikes exposes Kurdistan’s fragile energy security