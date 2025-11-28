KRG: Khor Mor attack violates international principles

Shafaq News – Erbil

The recent drone strike on the Khor Mor gas field is a “blatant violation of international principles,” Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s Coordinator for International Advocacy Dindar Zebari said on Friday.

Explosive-laden drones struck the site in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Chamchamal district late Wednesday, sparking a fire and damaging infrastructure without causing casualties. The strike also disrupted gas supplies to multiple power stations, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity.

In a statement, Zebari blamed an “outlaw group” for crippling the facility and disrupting daily life, warning that targeting civilian energy infrastructure breaches global human rights treaties that safeguard access to essential services. He also argued that cutting electricity to entire communities violates the right to life and public welfare under international conventions focused on economic and social rights.

Urging the United Nations and international partners to intervene and help prevent further destabilizing attacks, Zebari pressed local authorities to identify and prosecute those responsible.

His statement followed the arrival of a high-level security delegation led by Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, accompanied by Intelligence Chief Hamid al-Shatri and Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed, to launch a joint investigation.

