Iraqi Muay Thai team to withdraw from world championship over Israeli flag issue: chief

Shafaq News/ The head of the Iraqi Muay Thai federation on Sunday threatened to pull out of the ongoing World Championships in Athens over the potential raising of the Israeli flag alongside the Iraqi flag on the podium.

Mustafa Jabbar al-Alk told Shafaq News Agency that the decision comes despite several Iraqi fighters reaching the semi-finals, scheduled for Monday.

Al-Alk said pressure is being applied by the International Muay Thai Federation on the Iraqi delegation to avoid a repeat of Iraq's withdrawal from a championship five years ago.

He added that Iraq's Sports Minister, Ahmed al-Mubarqaa, is in contact with the Iraqi team, and stressed the team’s commitment to “national and ethical principles of not normalizing relations with Israel in any circumstances.”

Al-Alk expressed concern that the Iraqi flag might be raised with the Israeli flag on the podium, particularly after an Iraqi fighter advanced to the semi-finals. He said the international federation is pressuring them to keep the competition focused on sportsmanship and avoid withdrawal.

Al-Alk warned that if Iraq withdraws, the team would face administrative sanctions and fines, similar to the 2019 Bangkok championship where Iraq was fined $9,000, personally paid by al-Alk.

Separately, Iraqi fighter Ali al-Kanani refused to accept his bronze medal on the podium due to the presence of an Israeli athlete. al-Kanani reiterated his commitment to Iraq's national stance of rejecting normalization with Israel.