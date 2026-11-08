Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani said on Sunday that regional coordination, dialogue and diplomacy are the key to keeping the region stable and resolving disputes, as he and a visiting Iranian delegation reviewed security agreements between Baghdad, Erbil and Tehran.

The two sides also agreed to expand cooperation in a range of fields.

Under a 2023 security agreement, Baghdad committed to preventing Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in the Kurdistan Region from using Iraqi territory to attack Iran. Federal and Kurdistan Region officials reviewed its implementation in Erbil in August.

The talks come as Iraqi political forces weigh a proposal, revealed by Shafaq News last month, to move the Iranian Kurdish groups out of the Kurdistan Region to a center elsewhere in Iraq, an idea the groups have rejected.

Barzani said in October that the KRI had warned them at the start of the war that they would not be allowed to attack Iran from its territory.