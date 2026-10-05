Shafaq News- Duhok

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said Monday that relations with Iraq’s new government were moving toward resolving more outstanding issues, stressing that the region’s support for Baghdad depends on implementing the constitution and safeguarding the rights of the Kurdish people.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the University of Duhok, Barzani noted that several outstanding issues with Baghdad had been resolved, while others still required further work.

He added that the end of the Global Coalition’ military mission against ISIS would not end relations between the KRI and coalition countries, explaining that those ties would instead take different forms.

Barzani thanked Coalition forces for supporting the Peshmerga in the fight against ISIS, emphasizing that the Kurdish force had fought the group in some of the conflict’s most difficult battles. “The presence of the Peshmerga forces represents a source of protection and security for the Kurdistan Region.”

Turning to the formation of a new Regional government and the resumption of the Kurdistan Parliament’s work, Barzani criticized the continued political deadlock nearly two years after the Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

He pointed out that parliament had yet to resume its work and a new government had not been formed despite the time that had passed since the elections. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), he added, had called for parliament to convene and the government formation process to begin since the day after the elections.

Barzani affirmed that the regional government remained ready to cooperate with all political parties that won votes and secured representation in parliament to reactivate the legislature and form a new government.

He stressed that the government should reflect the election results, adding that his party was prepared to make concessions in the interests of the people of the Kurdistan Region, as well as stability and reconstruction.