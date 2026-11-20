Shafaq News- Manama

Iraqi swimmer Suhail Imad Abbas won gold in the 100-meter backstroke at the fifth Arab Age Group Aquatics Championships in Bahrain.

Bahrain Aquatics listed the winner of the boys’ 17-18 final as Suhail I Al-Gburi. The 18-year-old clocked 1:01.31, finishing 2.08 seconds ahead of Bahrain’s Abdulrahman Abdulaziz. Bahrain’s Adam Mohamed took bronze in 1:17.35.

The Egyptian Swimming Federation’s results from the 2024 Arab championships in Cairo list Suhail Imad Abbas fourth in the boys’ 15-16 final in the same event, with a time of 1:03.94.