Shafaq News- Kuala Lumpur

Iraqi athlete Abdullah Khalis Ismail won a bronze medal in the shot put at the Asia-Pacific Deaf Games in Malaysia, the Iraqi Paralympic Committee said Thursday.

Citing Hussein Mohammed, head of the Iraqi Deaf Athletics Federation, the Committee described the third-place finish as a strong result for the national team and a sign of its technical development and athletes’ progress.

“Our athletes have all the abilities to achieve strong results against leading competitors from across Asia,” he said, pledging to continue preparing for future events and strengthen Iraq’s chances of winning medals at Asian and international championships.

The Asia-Pacific Deaf Multi-Sport Championships are taking place in Penang, Malaysia, from Oct. 3 to 10, bringing together deaf athletes from 19 countries across the region. The championships feature athletics, badminton, tenpin bowling, table tennis and chess, among other sports.