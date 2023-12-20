Malaysia prohibits Israeli ships from entering its ports

Shafaq News / M alaysia has decided, on Wednesday, to prohibit Israeli shipping vessels from docking at its ports in response to the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that "Israeli-bound ships will be banned from unloading their cargo at any Malaysian port."

According to the Malaysian Prime Minister's statement, this measure also applies to the Israeli shipping company "ZIM," which has held a permit from Malaysian authorities since 2002, despite no diplomatic relations between Israel and Malaysia, a predominantly Muslim country located in Southeast Asia.

Anwar Ibrahim remarked that "these sanctions come in response to Israel's actions that disregard basic humanitarian principles and violate international laws with its ongoing massacres and violence against the Palestinians."

It is noteworthy that the conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7th following an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian movement on Israel from Gaza, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1140 individuals, the majority of whom were civilians, with most of the casualties occurring on the first day, according to the latest figures from Israeli authorities. Additionally, about 250 hostages were taken into the enclave, with 129 of them still reportedly held in Gaza.