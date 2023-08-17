Malaysia: new footage shows plane crash into road

Shafaq News / A light plane crashed into a street in Malaysia's central Selangor state on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground, the local police chief said.

"For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash. Two passing motorists — one in a car and one on a motorcycle — also perished together with the eight on board the plane," Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim told AFP.

Eyewitnesses told local media that the aircraft "fell to the ground and exploded upon impact", and the debris reportedly hit a motorcycle, leaving the rider dead.

A video of the site, which has been viewed over 800,000 times on X, shows a part of the road charred, with smoke billowing out.

(AFP)