ISIS assault kills five Iraqi soldiers, including a commander

2024-05-13T19:38:03+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Monday evening, the Iraqi forces thwarted an ISIS attack between Diyala and Saladin governorates.

A security force told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS members attacked a checkpoint of the 2nd Brigade of the 91st Division of the 21st Operations Command in the village of Sheikh Mohammed in the Metebije of Al-Dor district in Saladin.

The terrorist assault killed an Iraqi army brigade commander and four soldiers, and eight others were injured.

The source indicated that the attack was successfully repelled.

