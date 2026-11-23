Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's rice (locally known as Shilb) production fell by more than 95% between 2017 and 2023, leaving domestic output able to meet just 0.6% of demand, while wheat and potato production covered nearly all domestic requirements, according to Ministry of Planning data.

Figures released by the ministry's Statistics and Geographic Information Systems Authority show that rice production dropped from 265,900 tons in 2017 to just 12,600 tons in 2023, creating an import gap of more than 2.06 million tons.

The authority attributed the decline in rice production to water shortages and cuts to agricultural cultivation plans, which reduced the land available for rice farming.

In June 2026, the ministry lifted restrictions on rice cultivation under its strategic crops program.

Read more: Farmers seek protection for Najaf rice revival

Wheat production met 99.5% of domestic demand in 2023, while potatoes reached a self-sufficiency rate of 97%.

The report also recorded a 75.4% increase in tomato production, which reached 534,800 tons in 2023. Domestic output covered 82.2% of chicken meat demand and 58% of table egg demand, while imports continued to account for a substantial share of several other agricultural products.

Local production met just 15.2% of sesame demand, 16.7% of dry broad bean demand, and 41.8% of citrus demand.