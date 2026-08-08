Water shortages slash Iraq's 2025 crop production

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's production of most secondary crops and vegetables declined in 2025 compared with 2024 due to irrigation restrictions, reduced water allocations, and environmental and climate challenges, the Commission of Statistics and Geographic Information Systems (CSGIS) said on Saturday.

Tomato production fell 44.2% to 258,700 tons, from 463,700 tons in 2024. Watermelon production dropped 42.5% to 164,500 tons, while melon output declined 47.5% to 66,500 tons. Okra production fell 48.2%, eggplant 58.3%, and cucumber 51.9%, while tree crops recorded the steepest decline at 88.2%. Green broad bean production also decreased 33.7%, and fodder alfalfa 18.5%, according to the CSGIS annual report.

The survey covered 15 Iraqi provinces, excluding the Kurdistan Region, and relied on field visits to farmers and systematic sampling conducted in coordination with the Agriculture Ministry to estimate cultivated areas and actual crop production.

Read more: Water shortages slash Iraq's crop production