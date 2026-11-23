Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked 77th out of 179 countries for government filtering of political information online in 2025, scoring 0.39 and placing it among the less restrictive Arab states, according to Digital Society Project data mapped by Visual Capitalist.

On separate measures, the country scored -0.40 for government censorship of political content on social media and -0.65 for government monitoring of political activity on those platforms. Higher scores indicate lighter restrictions or monitoring.

Algeria was the most restrictive Arab country and ranked third globally, with a score of -3.23. Saudi Arabia followed in fourth place at -3.21, while the United Arab Emirates ranked fifth with the same score. Sudan ranked 14th, while Iran placed 11th globally.

Most Arab states ranked as more restrictive than Iraq, including Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Oman, Syria, Jordan, Morocco and Kuwait. Somalia ranked 63rd and Mauritania 70th.

Lebanon ranked 80th with a score of 0.44, Tunisia 87th at 0.59 and Libya 89th at 0.61, placing them on the less restrictive side of Iraq.

Visual Capitalist noted that near-universal internet access does not necessarily translate into greater political freedom online, pointing to Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait, where internet access is widespread but restrictions on political information remain comparatively high.