Shafaq News- Washington

The US Treasury Department on Monday sanctioned more than two dozen companies and individuals it accused of helping Iran move money through the international financial system and gain access to foreign currency despite US sanctions.

The measures target exchange houses, front companies and individuals, including firms based in the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye and Hong Kong. Treasury said the networks help sustain Iran’s foreign trade.

On Friday, Treasury sanctioned four Iranians it accused of collecting proceeds from overseas oil sales on behalf of Tehran to circumvent US sanctions.