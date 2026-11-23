Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian authorities gave singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her production team 74 lashes each on Monday over a concert video posted on YouTube in December 2024, lawyer Mostafa Nili told Iranian news outlet Emtedad.

A court sentenced the five earlier this year over the production and publication of material it deemed indecent. The video shows Ahmadi singing without a hijab and wearing a dress at a historic caravanserai, a traditional roadside inn, in Qom. The recording has drawn about three million views.

Iran bars women from singing solo in public. The country’s compulsory hijab rules were a flashpoint in the 2022 “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests.