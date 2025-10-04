‘Iraq’s Butterfly’ wins World Championship silver medal

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Paralympic runner Fatima Fadel captured the silver medal in the women’s 200-meter T35 race at the World Para Athletics Championships in India on Saturday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Mehdi Baqir, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Paralympic Committee and President of the Paralympic Athletics Federation, hailed the achievement as “a global honor and a pivotal milestone in the athlete’s career,” noting it marks Fadel’s first world medal.

“This adds a new chapter to the history of women’s athletics in Iraq,” Baqir emphasized, highlighting that the success followed months of continuous training and support from the federation and Paralympic Committee.

He further underscored Fadel’s determination and perseverance, which enabled her to excel in one of the world’s most competitive events and secure two medals in her recent international appearances.

Following her performance, Fadel earned the nickname “Iraq’s Butterfly,” a recognition of her exceptional contribution and a symbol of Iraqi Paralympic athletics’ growing presence on the world stage.

Now 18 years old, Fadel first made history at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where she became the youngest Iraqi athlete to qualify at just 14, competing in both the 100-meter and 200-meter T35 events.