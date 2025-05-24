Iraq’s Babil flexes muscle: Bodybuilding championship kicks off

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Grand Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship launched in Iraq’s central province of Babil, drawing over 100 athletes from clubs across the region.

Hosted by the Iraqi Bodybuilding Federation’s Babil branch, with backing from the local government and the Directorate of Youth and Sports, the event ranks as the province’s premier bodybuilding competition in both performance and organization.

The championship also aims to promote sports as a constructive outlet for youth, offering an alternative to drug use and harmful behaviors.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Haidar al-Rubaie, a federation official, emphasized efforts to elevate the event’s standards, highlighting the championship’s role in fostering discipline and positive engagement among young people.

Moreover, Ali Jawad al-Kiyar, a former Arab and Asian bodybuilding champion, noted the sport’s influence in creating a healthier environment for youth. He also observed that sports provide direction, purpose, and a productive challenge, while training strengthens both body and mind, helping young people steer clear of destructive paths.

Notably, the championship will continue through Sunday, with top athletes expected to be selected to represent Babil in the upcoming Middle Euphrates regional competition. The event has received strong praise for its organization and overall level of performance.