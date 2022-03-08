France to support the Kurdistan Region's sports sector

Shafaq News / The head of the General Directorate of Sport in the Kurdistan Region, Shaker Ahmed Samo, discussed with the French ambassador to Iraq ways to develop the sports sector in the region.

Samo told Shafaq News agency that he discussed with the French ambassador common aspects in this field between the two countries.

He added that agreeing with the ambassador on sharing the French experience in sport with Iraq will make it reach advanced levels in this regard.

Earlier today, the Iraq Football Association signed an agreement with the French embassy and the French Football Federation to launch a program supporting women's football.