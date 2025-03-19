Khelif defiant: 2028 Olympics after gender debate

Shafaq News/ Algerian Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif announced her intention to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, despite the controversy surrounding her participation in Paris, where she won gold amid a heated gender eligibility debate.

Speaking to ITV News, Khelif said she was “mentally affected” by the backlash, which she described as a “campaign” against her. “I won the gold medal,” she said, pointing out that it “was the best response after all the bullying she was subjected to.”

The controversy escalated when public figures, including Elon Musk, JK Rowling, and US President Donald Trump, questioned her eligibility. Their remarks fueled widespread online attacks, with Rowling posting on X that Khelif was “enjoying the distress of a woman HE has just punched in the head.”

Khelif criticized the involvement of high-profile figures, stating that many commented without verifying facts. “They were speaking just for the sake of talking, without any reliable or documented information… that was what affected me the most in the beginning.” The scrutiny also affected her family, particularly her mother, who reportedly required hospital care due to stress.

Responding to Trump’s comments on transgender athletes, she said, “I am not transgender. This does not concern me, and it does not intimidate me. That is my response.”

In 2023, Khelif was disqualified from the World Championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA) based on blood tests that reportedly made her ineligible for the female category. However, no details were provided on the findings.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which oversaw the Paris boxing competition, rejected the IBA’s ruling and allowed Khelif to compete, as she had in previous events without issue.

While the eligibility debate continues, Khelif’s status as a role model in the Arab world has grown. “Being an Olympic champion, a Muslim, and an Arab is something truly special, especially in a sport like boxing, where the majority of athletes are men,” she noted.

Khelif believes the controversy has only made her stronger. “If the old Imane operated at 50% of her potential, then the Imane Khelif of today is even more motivated and determined.”

“What happened at the Paris Olympics was an eye-opening experience. I feel even stronger now than I was before.”