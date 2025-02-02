Kurdish woman breaks barriers as 1st female in Iraq’s Olympic Executive Committee

Shafaq News/ In a groundbreaking achievement for Iraqi sports, the Iraqi Olympic Committee (IOC) overseeing all national sports federations and activities, has taken an unprecedented step by appointing a Kurdish female executive member.

Leila Mohammed has become the first woman to join the IOC Executive Committee, marking a major breakthrough for gender inclusivity in sports governance.

Diyar Mohammed Sadiq, head of the IOC’s al-Sulaymaniyah branch, hailed Mohammed’s election as a “significant advancement” for women in sports leadership.

“On behalf of myself and all members of the al-Sulaymaniyah branch, we congratulate Leila Mohammed on her election to the Executive Committee of the Iraqi Olympic Committee.” Sadiq told Shafaq News. “This is a historic achievement for sports in Kurdistan, particularly in al-Sulaymaniyah.”

In addition to her Executive Committee role, Mohammed was elected Chairwoman of the Gender Equality Committee, reinforcing her leadership in advocating for women’s empowerment in sports.

Sadiq praised her contributions to sports development in al-Sulaymaniyah and the Kurdistan region, expressing confidence in her ability to enhance women’s participation in athletics and elevate their presence on national and international stages.

In recent years, Iraq has witnessed rapid progress in women’s involvement in sports, with female athletes making significant strides both competitively and administratively. Despite ongoing challenges, their achievements continue to fuel demands for greater support and leadership opportunities for women in Iraqi sports governance.