Iraqi Fans Association head denies French visa over 2020 protest

Shafaq News/ The head of the Iraq Fans Association, Mehdi al-Karkhi, disclosed on Tuesday that the French government denied him a visa despite fulfilling all legal requirements and being listed by the Iraqi Olympic Committee and the Iraqi Football Federation as part of the Iraqi delegation.

Al Kalkhi, 69, has been a fixture at Iraqi matches for over 34 years.

Al-Karkhi explained to Shafaq News Agency, "I was denied a visa to enter France to attend the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the Iraqi team and several of our national athletes in individual sports are participating. The reason for the refusal is my participation in a protest in front of the French Embassy in Baghdad on October 2, 2020, denouncing offensive remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad."

He added that the French authorities cited unconvincing reasons for the visa denial. "Initially, they claimed the hotel name I provided for my stay was incorrect. After I corrected the hotel name, they then said my name was not registered in their system. It is evident that there are ulterior motives behind this deliberate act to prevent me from entering France."

Al-Karkhi announced plans to protest in front of the French Embassy in Baghdad's Al-Karrada district on Thursday morning. "I have accompanied Iraqi sports delegations to every Arab, continental, Olympic, and global event. It is unjust to prevent me from accompanying our teams as the head of the Iraqi Fans Association, especially since I defended my religion and beliefs," he stated.

The 69-year-old man has urged the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs to "take note and reciprocate by preventing any French individual who disrespects our traditions, customs, and beliefs from entering Iraqi territory."