French President welcomes Netanyahu and Israeli athletes to Paris Olympics

Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Tuesday that Israeli athletes are "welcome" at the Paris 2024 Olympics, while the decision on Russian athletes' participation rests with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In a live-streamed interview with France 2 ahead of the Games, Macron highlighted the distinction between Israel and Russia, noting that Israel is not engaged in a "war of aggression." He emphasized that the IOC will determine whether Russian athletes can compete.

"We do not use the Games to do politics. The Israeli athletes are welcome to our country. They will compete under their (national) colors as the committee has decided … and it is France's responsibility to guarantee their security," Macron said.

Macron reiterated France's recognition of Israel's right to self-defense. He acknowledged his "deep disagreements" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has not confirmed his attendance at the opening ceremony of the Paris Games. Still, he noted that Netanyahu "would be welcome" as well.

"I am very attached to the State of Israel's security, but I am also very attached to the two-state solution and the establishment of a cease-fire since what is happening in Gaza today is inadmissible," Macron added.

Earlier, a far-left lawmaker stated that Israel's delegation was not welcome at the Olympics and called for protests against their participation. In contrast, France's Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, announced that Israeli athletes would receive 24-hour protection.

On Monday, the Palestinian Olympic Committee joined calls for Israel to be excluded from the Games in an open letter to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. The letter accused Israel of breaching the traditional Olympic truce, scheduled to run from July 19 until after the Paralympics in mid-September, due to continued military action in Gaza.

Since October 7, Israel has killed at least 39,000 Palestinians, including 15,000 children, and injured more than 90,000 in the Gaza Strip.

In the Occupied West Bank, the Israeli army also killed 580 people, including 140 children, and wounded 5,350 other