Iraq urges end to Lebanon War, warns of ISIS resurgence at Paris Aid Conference

Shafaq News/ During an international aid conference in Paris to support Lebanon, Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, called for an immediate end to the Israeli war in Lebanon and stressed the need to ensure the safe return of displaced persons.

The conference, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, brought together leaders, ministers, and officials from 70 countries, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who participated virtually.

Hussein highlighted “the growing danger of the conflict spreading due to continued Israeli attacks on both Lebanon and Palestine,” describing these actions “as violations of international humanitarian law.” He also urged the international community to act swiftly to stop the assaults.

"Iraq remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon," Hussein said, underscoring the importance of respecting Lebanon's sovereignty and security. “We condemn Israel's policy of collective punishment, particularly targeting the healthcare sector and medical workers, and we call for an immediate halt to such violations in accordance with international law governing armed conflicts.”

The Minister outlined Iraq's efforts to support Lebanon since the outbreak of the war, noting that the Iraqi government had established an air bridge to deliver humanitarian and medical aid via seven aircraft, amounting to 75 tons in total.

He warned that the ongoing conflict could provide a "golden opportunity" for terrorist organizations like ISIS to regroup, posing a serious threat to regional and global security.

Iraq also reaffirmed the need for the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions to halt the war, and emphasized the importance of protecting UNIFIL forces and ensuring their safety.

It is noteworthy, that Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, targeting what it claims are infrastructure and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Since October 8, 2023, Israeli aggression has resulted in the deaths of more than 2,420 people in Lebanon and displaced nearly 1.5 million, most of whom since September 23.

In response to the Israeli assault, Iraq opened its borders to refugees and swiftly mobilized to deliver aid. Approximately 16,000 Lebanese have entered Iraq through Baghdad and Najaf airports, as well as the Al-Qaim border crossing with Syria, with numbers expected to rise in the coming days.

Iraq had facilitated the entry of Lebanese refugees into its territory without the need for travel documents, accepting only identity cards, in a show of solidarity with the Lebanese people.