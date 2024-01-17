Macron urges ceasefire as Israel's operations in Gaza raise long-term security concerns

Shafaq News / French President Emmanuel Macron has cautioned that Israel's ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip present a "long-term threat to its security," reiterating his call for an immediate ceasefire.

Macron asserted, "I state this in consideration of its strategic security, as the sustained military actions, as presently executed, pose enduring risks given their far-reaching implications for the entire region, including Israel's own security."

He further remarked, "We will persist with diplomatic initiatives, policy decisions, and ongoing discussions to advocate for a ceasefire. I will continue bilateral communication in a concerted effort to achieve tangible results."

Israel initiated the conflict to eradicate Hamas after the movement's fighters breached the border fence on October 7, resulting in 1,200 casualties and the holding of 240 hostages, according to Israel's account.