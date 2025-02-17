Iraq's oldest sports club falls to ruin amid broken promises

Shafaq News/ Once a proud symbol of Iraq’s sporting history, the oldest sports club in the country has now become a shadow of its former self, overrun with rubble and waste after a “failed” investment plan.

The historic Al-Thawra Club in Kirkuk, founded in 1955, was once a prominent hub for athletes across Iraq, with a legacy spanning local, Arab, Asian, and international competitions.

The stadium was established by Kamil Abdul Qader and originally called Al-Faisali Club. After the 1958 revolution, it was renamed Al-Thawra, becoming a landmark for sports enthusiasts in Iraq.

Al-Thawra Club hosted countless prestigious tournaments and was home to champions in wrestling, boxing, and athletics. Yet, in 2016, the government opted to privatize the land, with hopes of modernizing the club and introducing commercial investments.

Fast forward to 2025, and the club has seen only 10% of the promised investment completed, while its facilities have largely fallen into disrepair.

“The destruction of the club is a tragedy,” said Fadel Aswad, the club’s head. “The land was meant to be used for sports and commercial development, but instead, the investment company has focused only on building shops, leaving the sports facilities to rot.”

The investment deal, made with the company Nasim Dukhan, had promised both commercial and sports development. However, according to club officials, the company neglected the sports aspects, instead converting the club's stadium into a commercial hub. “The destruction of the stands in 2017 was the first sign of the company’s failure to deliver on its commitments.”

In addition to financial neglect, the club now faces issues of corruption and a complete lack of accountability. “We have been calling for intervention from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to reclaim the project and restore the club to its rightful state,” said Fahem Mohammed, a member of the club’s administrative board.

“It’s a crime against the athletes and the people of Kirkuk,” said Ahmed Ramzi Kuperlo, a member of the Kirkuk Provincial Council. “How can we allow such a proud institution to be destroyed? How can we explain this to the athletes who grew up here, to the champions who once stood on these grounds?”

Kuperlo's words echo the frustration felt by many. From national champions in wrestling and basketball to football stars like the late Ahmed Rady, Al-Thawra Club nurtured some of Iraq’s greatest athletes. But under the guise of development, the facility has been left to decay, its history forgotten.

“The club is now a dumping ground, a mockery of its legacy,” Kuperlo added. “We must hold the government and the company accountable.”

In response to the growing outrage, local authorities have called for an official investigation into the handling of the investment. Calls have also been made for the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports to visit Kirkuk and assess the situation firsthand.

“It’s time for the government to act. The people of Kirkuk deserve better, and so do Iraq’s athletes,” Kuperlo concluded.