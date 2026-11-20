Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi declared on Friday that Jurf Al-Nasr (Jurf Al-Sakhr), in northern Babil province, marked the beginning of efforts to enforce state authority across Iraq and confront corruption and arms outside government control.

Addressing security forces deployed in the area, Al-Zaidi, who also serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, reaffirmed that no decisions should be made outside the authority of the Iraqi state.

He urged troops to exercise restraint and wisdom, stressing that they were not fighting an enemy but dealing with fellow Iraqis. "This phase calls for inclusion, not exclusion," he said. “All will serve in the Armed Forces under one banner, one command, and one law.”

His address followed Friday's inauguration of a unified security headquarters in Jurf Al-Nasr, bringing Iraqi Army, Federal Police, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) units under a single command.

The restructuring followed government investigations into suspected oil smuggling and other violations in the area, with the findings referred to the judiciary. Jurf Al-Sakhr is a longtime stronghold of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-aligned armed faction operating within the PMF, a state-affiliated umbrella organization of predominantly Shiite armed groups.

Read more: Why Jurf Al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control