Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Babil

Twelve years after Babil's provincial council first renamed Jurf Al-Sakhr, the district at the center of the government's standoff with Kataib Hezbollah still appears under its original name in federal records, with officials and experts divided over whether any of the name changes were ever formally adopted.

The area, which became a subdistrict under Iraq's monarchy, lies in Musayyib district in northern Babil province, about 60 kilometers southwest of Baghdad. Its name, Arabic for "rock bank," comes from the rock formations that jut into the Euphrates River along its northern edge and appears in records dating to the late Ottoman era. Accounts differ on when the subdistrict was formally established, placing its creation sometime between 1925 and 1932. It was abolished in 1987 and re-established in 1992.

Covering roughly 650 square kilometers on the west bank of the Euphrates, about 13 kilometers north of Musayyib, Jurf Al-Sakhr forms a corridor linking Baghdad with Iraq's central and southern provinces and its western regions, a position that gives it particular security weight.

The first change came on Oct. 28, 2014, when the council met inside the area after its recapture from ISIS and renamed it Jurf Al-Nasr, or "Victory Bank." The vote honored what the council called "the victory achieved by the security forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)" and approved a memorial to mark the occasion. On Aug. 24, 2026, the council voted unanimously to rename it again, this time Madinat Al-Nasr (City of Victory). Some state institutions still use Jurf Al-Sakhr, and it remains unclear whether the legal and administrative steps needed to make either change official were completed.

Hassan Fadaam, a senior figure in the al-Hikma Movement, told Shafaq News that the 2014 decision coincided with the announced end of military operations and was meant to celebrate the victory, and that Jurf Al-Nasr has been in use ever since.

Provincial councils have the power to rename districts, subdistricts and villages and to move their administrative centers under Law No. 21 of 2008, which governs provinces outside a region, according to legal expert Abbas Al-Uqabi. Article 7 provides for such changes to be proposed by the governor or one-third of council members and approved by an absolute majority of the provincial council.

Security expert Mukhlid Al-Darb said the council's decision "needs to complete procedures with the relevant federal authorities," including the Council of Ministers and the Planning Ministry, before ratification and publication in Al-Waqai Al-Iraqiya, the official gazette. Civil status records and the national ID card still carry the name Jurf Al-Sakhr, he told Shafaq News. "What has happened so far reflects a local wish to change the name without the steps required for federal adoption."

Babil MP Hassan Shaker Al-Kaabi plans to pursue those procedures to adopt Madinat Al-Nasr. Both renamings, he said, were approved by the members present at the respective council sessions. The decision may never have been published in the gazette or approved by federal bodies because of an administrative error, or because the council at the time failed to send it on, Al-Kaabi told Shafaq News.

An official name change does not guarantee public acceptance, political analyst Wael Hazim noted. "The historical name could stay in everyday use however many times the council changes it," he told Shafaq News, as has happened in other parts of Iraq that kept their original names despite official changes.

Read more: Jurf Al-Sakhar: A decade on, Iraq's displaced still barred from return