Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 19:30)

Iraq's government and parliament have each moved to investigate reports of oil smuggling in Jurf al-Sakhr (Jurf al-Nasr), forming separate committees days after Shafaq News revealed a confidential government intelligence report that used satellite imagery to document five years of suspected smuggling activity near pipelines in the area.

Gen. Abdul Amir al-Shammari, director of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, instructed Lt. Gen. Saad Mohsen Uraibi to chair an investigation into the smuggling in Jurf al-Sakhr, according to a document dated Tuesday and seen by Shafaq News. The committee includes the commander of the Federal Police, the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces' General Directorate of Security and Discipline, and representatives of the Federal Integrity Commission and the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency.

In parliament, Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi on Wednesday formed a temporary committee of the heads of several parliamentary committees, chaired by the head of the Security and Defense Committee, according to a parliamentary order seen by Shafaq News. It will follow up the intelligence report on Jurf al-Nasr, intelligence on a route used to smuggle Iraqi oil from fields in Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region through Iran to Afghanistan, and Sunday’s drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region. The committee, which also includes the heads of the finance, oil and gas, integrity, legal, and border crossings committees, is to report its findings to the speaker as soon as possible.

The 19-page report obtained by Shafaq News found that large tankers had repeatedly frequented sites near oil pipelines in Jurf al-Sakhr, in northern Babil province, between 2021 and 2026. It also identified facilities suspected of being used to store oil, some of them underground and hidden under steel structures. The report said the area is under the control and protection of an armed faction, without naming it.

Babil Governor Ali Turki al-Jamali denied the smuggling reports, saying no oil pipeline runs through the area. Speaking during an unannounced evening tour of the area with journalists, al-Jamali said they had used GPS coordinates visible in an image aired by some media outlets to locate the site in question. "It turned out to be an old fuel station named Al-Madina Al-Munawwara," he said. He did not address other images of the area circulated online.

Read more: Satellite report flags suspected oil smuggling in Iraq’s Jurf al-Sakhr