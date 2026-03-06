New airstrike hits Jurf al-Nasr in Iraq’s Babil

Shafaq News- Babil

An airstrike targeted sites in the Jurf al-Nasr area north of Babil province on Friday, with no casualties reported.

A security source told Shafaq News that the strike hit empty locations in the al-Saeediyat and Sanidij areas.

Babil’s Crisis Media Cell later confirmed that a warplane carried out the strike on a site in Jurf al-Nasr, adding that no human losses were recorded and authorities are following up on the incident.

Jurf al-Nasr has faced repeated strikes in recent days as regional tensions escalate following the outbreak of aerial exchanges between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other.

Units of the Popular Mobilization Forces stationed in the area have been targeted by drone attacks since the escalation began last Saturday, leaving multiple casualties.