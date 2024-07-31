PMF calls for expulsion of foreign troops following attacks and Haniyeh's assassination

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) condemned recent attacks on its troops and the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

In a statement released Wednesday, the PMF demanded immediate action to expel foreign military forces from Iraq. "Day by day, the forces of evil and arrogance continue to shed blood and violate sovereignty through blatant attacks. The recent brutal aggression against our Popular Mobilization Forces in northern Babil Governorate compels us to fulfill our national, legal, and legitimate responsibilities in defending Iraq's sovereignty and dignity."

The statement urged for "a unified national" effort to address these violations and called for "an immediate decision to expel foreign troops from our country."

In its response to Haniyeh's assassination, the PMF asserted that the timing of the operation was part of a broader strategy by "enemies" (Israel) to escalate conflict and widen the scope of war in the region. The statement condemned the assassination as a "cowardly act" and affirmed that the martyrdom of Haniyeh, who devoted his life to "jihad and the liberation of Palestine," would not be in vain.

"This crime will only strengthen the resolve of the honorable and free resistance fighters to continue on the path of jihad."