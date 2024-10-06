PMF eliminates senior ISIS leader in northern Babil

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced, on Sunday, that they had eliminated a senior ISIS leader in a swift operation in northern Babil governorate.

According to a statement from the PMF's Jazeera Operations Command, the operation "successfully neutralized the military commander of ISIS's southern operations within the Jurf al-Nasr area, north of Babil."

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS maintains a significant presence in Iraq through sleeper cells that engage in guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion to destabilize the region. They blend into local populations, making them challenging to detect.