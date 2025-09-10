Babil: Terrorist executed for killing 6 Iraqi soldiers

Shafaq News – Babil

On Wednesday, a criminal court in Babil sentenced a convicted militant to death for killing six Iraqi soldiers north of the province.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, the ruling was issued against the individual for “carrying out two improvised explosive device (IED) attacks targeting security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar.”

The incident took place in July 2024 and targeted a site belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).