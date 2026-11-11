PM Al-Zaidi orders completion of Khor Mor attack investigation

PM Al-Zaidi orders completion of Khor Mor attack investigation
2026-11-11T14:46:48+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Wednesday ordered investigators to expedite their inquiry into the attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province and submit a final report as soon as possible.

According to Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Al-Zaidi reviewed the investigation's progress and called for legal action against anyone found responsible, to prevent similar attacks and protect vital facilities and their personnel.

Read more: Khor Mor shutdown costs over $4M daily

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