Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Wednesday ordered investigators to expedite their inquiry into the attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province and submit a final report as soon as possible.

According to Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Al-Zaidi reviewed the investigation's progress and called for legal action against anyone found responsible, to prevent similar attacks and protect vital facilities and their personnel.

Read more: Khor Mor shutdown costs over $4M daily