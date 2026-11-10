Shafaq News- Baghdad

The shutdown of the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region is causing estimated daily production losses of more than $4.15 million, economic watchdog Eco Iraq said on Tuesday.

Before the attack, the field produced around 700 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, valued at $2.31 million based on an estimated price of $3.30 per thousand cubic feet, according to the watchdog, which said daily output also included 1,400 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), worth $1.008 million, and 22,000 barrels of condensates, valued at $836,000.

The estimates exclude shutdown-related costs for producers, pipeline transport fees, and indirect losses from reduced gas supplies to power plants.

UAE-based Dana Gas confirmed on Monday that production at Khor Mor had been suspended after a drone strike sparked a fire that was later extinguished. Operations will remain suspended until a damage assessment is completed, with no date announced for resumption.

A local source previously told Shafaq News that the drone was likely launched from a mountainous area near Tuz Khurmatu in Saladin province, although investigators have yet to confirm its origin or identify those responsible. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered a joint investigation with Kurdistan Regional Government authorities.

Operated by Pearl Petroleum, a consortium that includes Dana Gas, Khor Mor supplies natural gas to power plants across the Kurdistan Region. The field has been attacked 12 times in 2025 and 2026.

Read more: Khor Mor attack sparks gas fears as officials deny shortages