Shafaq News- Damascus

Israeli forces opened fire on Monday on a Shafaq News correspondent and other journalists covering Israeli military movements in the villages of Bir Ajam and Al-Buraiqa, in central Quneitra province in southern Syria.

Earlier that morning, Israeli troops had pursued the correspondent as he filmed their movements, while a drone circled overhead, he said.

No casualties were reported among journalists.

Read more: Israeli military incursions spread across Daraa, Quneitra