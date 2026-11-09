Israel fire at Shafaq News journalist in Syria's Quneitra
2026-11-09T13:56:11+00:00
Shafaq News- Damascus
Israeli forces opened fire on Monday on a Shafaq News correspondent and other journalists covering Israeli military movements in the villages of Bir Ajam and Al-Buraiqa, in central Quneitra province in southern Syria.
Earlier that morning, Israeli troops had pursued the correspondent as he filmed their movements, while a drone circled overhead, he said.
No casualties were reported among journalists.
Read more: Israeli military incursions spread across Daraa, Quneitra